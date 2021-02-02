This is the most expensive ring in the royal family (and it’s not Kate’s)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can’t deny that some of the most beautiful engagement rings in the world belong to the royal family. There is Meghan Markle’s stunner, Princess Beatrice’s pink sapphire, as well as the most iconic of all, Kate Middleton’s ring.

And while they are all theoretically priceless, thanks to the historical legacy they do or will represent, they all of course have a price tag.

For example, Prince Charles shelled out £28,000 for Princess Diana’s sapphire in the 80s, though these days experts place the value at around £300,000-400,000.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry reportedly spent around £90k on Meghan Markle’s engagement ring, with jewellery experts estimating the central diamond to be 3 carats, while the other two are 1.5 each, making it 6 carats in total.

Those price tags are certainly very impressive, but according to experts, those rings aren’t the most expensive rings in the royal family.

In fact, though its retail value is estimated to be around £80k, Duchess Camilla’s ring is said to be the most priceless of all? Why? Because its history goes much deeper in the royal family than all the others (in fact, most engagements in the family since Camilla have been with new rings).

Prince Charles proposed in 2005 with a gorgeous art deco ring, featuring a central five carat emerald-cut diamond surrounded by three diamond baguettes on each side.

It used to belong to the Queen Mother, and although she was photographed wearing it in the 80s, it wasn’t actually her official engagement ring. The Palace said it was a family heirloom, which means it dates back even further.

The art deco style means it is probably from the 1920s-1930s, making it a rather impressive heirloom.

However, some say that there is an even pricier ring in the family: Wallis Simpson’s. In 1936, the Duke of Windsor abdicated the throne to propose to Wallis with a massive 19.77 carat emerald ring by Cartier.

The central stone was flanked by diamond baguettes and the platinum band was engraved with ‘We are ours now 27 X 36’ for the date.

It is estimated that in today’s money it would be worth a cool £1.8million.