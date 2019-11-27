You can now get a monthly pyjama subscription which comes with chocolate and beauty products

Now that it’s dark, wet and miserable all day every day we’re (gladly) spending our evenings on the sofa watching Harry Potter and enjoying a glass of mulled wine. There’s nothing quite like taking your makeup off, pulling your hair back into a high ponytail and changing into your pyjamas.

And for those of us love nothing more than a comfy pair of pjs, a new subscription box is delivering cosy nightwear every month – and it comes with beauty bits and chocolate.

That’s right – it’s the actual dream.

Bear and Bunny Boutique is a three-month, six-month or one-off subscription that puts pyjamas in the post for you on the first Tuesday of the month, and the box is also packed with lots of delightful goodies.

The one-off box, ‘Commitment Issues’, is £19.99, the three-month plan ‘Savvy Sleeper’ is £54.99 (and also includes a 10% discount), and if you want to sign up for the six-month subscription ‘Nap Queen’, it’ll set you back £99.99.

There’s also a Christmas box costing £39, which includes pyjamas, a gift voucher for The Pyjama Subscription, a hot water bottle, a full-sized box of chocolates, slippers, face masks and bath bombs.

Student Madii Brookes set up the subscription to make some extra cash while at university studying Accounting and Business Management at De Montfort.