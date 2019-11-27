You can now get a monthly pyjama subscription which comes with chocolate and beauty products

Jadie Troy-Pryde

Now that it’s dark, wet and miserable all day every day we’re (gladly) spending our evenings on the sofa watching Harry Potter and enjoying a glass of mulled wine. There’s nothing quite like taking your makeup off, pulling your hair back into a high ponytail and changing into your pyjamas.

And for those of us love nothing more than a comfy pair of pjs, a new subscription box is delivering cosy nightwear every month – and it comes with beauty bits and chocolate.

That’s right – it’s the actual dream.

Bear and Bunny Boutique is a three-month, six-month or one-off subscription that puts pyjamas in the post for you on the first Tuesday of the month, and the box is also packed with lots of delightful goodies.

The one-off box, ‘Commitment Issues’, is £19.99, the three-month plan ‘Savvy Sleeper’ is £54.99 (and also includes a 10% discount), and if you want to sign up for the six-month subscription ‘Nap Queen’, it’ll set you back £99.99.

Latest Stories

There’s also a Christmas box costing £39, which includes pyjamas, a gift voucher for The Pyjama Subscription, a hot water bottle, a full-sized box of chocolates, slippers, face masks and bath bombs.

pyjama subscription

Credit: Instagram @thepyjamasubscription

Student Madii Brookes set up the subscription to make some extra cash while at university studying Accounting and Business Management at De Montfort.

The student told Tyla: ‘It started as an idea just to make ends meet while I study for my degree at university.

‘I’ve always been a huge advocate for women’s physical and mental health and I just thought that a little box of luxury that doesn’t break the bank would be such a lovely idea.

‘So that’s how The Pyjama Subscription happened.’

This is bound to be popular with anyone who prefers a night in with Netflix over a night on the town.

We’re sold.

Reading now

Popular