Missoma’s new collab will delight specs wearers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Calling all sunglasses and glasses wearers/fanatics. Cult jewellery brand Missoma, beloved by celebrities and royals alike, is launched a collaboration with Le Specs, and it couldn’t be cooler.

Not much has been revealed yet, but we do know the collection ‘will celebrate self-expression in all its shades with designs inspired by the 70s and 90s to suit every face’.

Videos you may like:

It will include iconic shapes Le Specs fans have come to love, reimagined with Missoma’s jewellery and golden elements, such as embellished chains. The inspiration from the line came after both brands regularly saw their customers wearing Missoma and Le Specs pieces simultaneously.

From the first campaign shot we’ve seen, we can at least expect rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses and a simple gold chain strap.

The slightly bad news is you’ll have to wait until April to shop the Missoma x Le Specs pieces, but I think we can all agree it’ll be worth the wait.