Meghan Markle’s gold bracelet is still available to buy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle is clearly a big jewellery fan, often mixing and matching old and new pieces, such as the meaningful necklaces she wore for her 40th birthday, or the ones she inherited from Princess Diana.

The Duchess not only knows how to style the pieces to perfection, she’s also keen on sourcing unique styles from ethical jewellery brands.

One such piece is a very special bracelet from BAR jewellery, a UK-based label, which she wore when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie.

The ripple bracelet is ‘influenced by the modernist masters, particularly Jean Arp, and is fluid and free flowing’.

WIDE RIPPLE BRACELET | GOLD PLATED, £240 at BAR

Influenced by the modernist masters, particularly Jean Arp, the bracelet is fluid and free flowing. Can be worn alone or paired with other pieces. Recycled sterling silver with 18ct gold plating. Circumference: 14.5cm (includes opening)

One size – Carefully applied pressure will allow you to slightly bend the bracelet to fit your wrist

Handmade and finished by local artisans in London, UK using the lost wax casting method. Each piece is unique and slightly different. View Deal

Meghan’s stylist came across the brand after seeing them show at the British Designer Showrooms and the Duchess fell in love with the brand, thanks to its ethical and sustainable ethos, as well as the design aesthetic.

She isn’t the only celebrity fan either, as it’s been worn by other sustainable advocates including Emma Watson and Arizona Muse. From the use of recycled metals (traceable and verified by the Responsible Jewellery Council) to the transition of completely toxic free polishing, BAR is focusing its efforts on creating timeless jewellery responsibly, with pieces that can be worn day-to-night and season after season.

What’s not to love?