The M&S x Ghost collaboration is back with more gorgeous dresses

Two of Kate Middleton’s favourite high-street brands are back for another collection, and it’s even prettier than the last.

M&S and Ghost are now on their fourth limited edition collaboration, this time for a 12-piece edit for autumn/winter 2021.

The pieces, which are available in selected stores and online, include Ghost’s signature vintage-inspired floral dresses and satin jumpsuits, as well as statement tops and matching trousers and skirts.

If you love print, you’re in luck, because this collection is full of it, from ditzy prints to bold florals and polka dots. Fans of colour will also love the array of rainbow hues from peach pink to emerald green.

Details such as pretty ruffles, wrap ties and bell sleeve further elevate the styles, which are perfect for both maximalists and minimalists.

They come in a range of sizes too, from 6 to 20 to cater to most body shapes. The collection sold out fast last time, so make sure you treat yourself before it’s too late.

With prices starting at £49, it would be rude not to.