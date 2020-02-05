Introducing Marie Claire Edit, your new go-to shopping platform

Shop the brands you love, fashion editor approved

What if we could tell you that you could shop all your favourite brands, all in one place? And that we’d curate the very best trends and style so you don’t have to search for hours? Sound good? Well you’re going to love our new improved shopping platform, Marie Claire Edit.

The Marie Claire Edit, our unique, first-in-class online fashion aggregator platform, now features a single search bar so it’s now much easier for you to shop. Curated with the expertise of Marie Claire’s fashion team featuring: Fashion Editor at Large Jess Wood, Digital Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone, Digital Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot and Contributing Fashion Editor Sarah-Rose Harrison. The Marie Claire Edit also features edit’s of the seasons most coveted pieces compiled by influencer Shloka Narang and digital creator Marta Lungo.

Combining the best of designer and high street fashion, including brands such as Farfetch, NET-A-PORTER, Selfridges, MATCHESFASHION.COM, ASOS and Topshop, to name a few. With our Fashion Editors and Influencer’s selecting the best stores and styles for you. Basically it’s all the fun of shopping, without any stress and queues for the tills or changing rooms!

So whether you’re after a blazer upgrade, glitzy party dress, or simply a cosy cashmere jumper, The Marie Claire Edit has you covered.

Shop our edit of the best high heels:

From Bottega Veneta’s coveted quilted courts to Valentino’s Rockstud-embellished heels there’s never been a better time to elevate your high heel collection. Overwhelmed with choice? Our Editor’s recommend looking to Dolce & Gabbana for intricately embellished pairs, Jimmy Choo for standout details and Manolo Blahnik for classic courts.

Shop our edit of the best mini bags:

This season’s coolest accessory trend is all about downsizing. Sized for just your essentials mini bags come in all silhouettes from bucket bag to crossbody styles. Our Editor’s selection includes everything from Chloe’s signature mini ‘C’ bags to Loewe’s miniature ‘Heel’ bag. Carry yours by the top handle to immediately elevate your everyday mac.

Shop our edit of the best straight leg jeans:

Update the hardest-working section of your wardrobe with our edit of the best straight leg jeans. From signature styles to directional seasonal designs with loveworn detailing our Editor’s cannot get enough of this classic style. Look to cult denim brands like Levi’s, J Brand and Topshop for pairs that you’ll reach for season after season. Designed for a mid-rise silhouette and fitted through the hips they’re ideal for tucking vests and cardigans into. Keep your favourite pair of ankle boots in focus with cropped hem styles. Looking for a something a little more figure-hugging? Shop our edit of the seasons best skinny jeans.

Shop our edit of the best hair accessories:

The latest way to express your personality and mood? It’s all in the hair. Hair accessories are big news this season, offering an easy way to elevate your everyday. Take ques from Alessandra Rich and embrace feather trimmed headbands, Versace’s sleek bobby pins and Emilia Wickstead’s signature bows.

Shop our edit of the best cardigans:

Looking for the best cardigan or jumper to invest in this season? Whether you’re after chunky and oversized or simple and chic there’s a knitwear style for everyone and every occasion. Take styling ques from brands like Marni, By Malene Birger and & Other Stories and layer yours draped over a ladylike midi dress, under a mac or partially tucked into your favourite pair of straight-leg jeans. Look to Versace, Re/done and Saint Laurent for classic styles with contemporary detailing. Ideal for off-duty days, complete the look with well-chosen accessories, think layered necklaces and a sumptuous leather clutch bag.

Shop our edit of the best ankle boots:

Whether you’re heading on a snowy city break and need a shearling lined style (Grenson is our go-to) or need a snow boot for your next trip to the slopes. Our Editor’s have a boot for every occasion, look to Gianvito Rossi, J.W Anderson and Sergio Rossi for timeless styles that’ll go with everything from dresses to denim.

Shop our edit of the best scarves:

Get the new season started with a riot of colours, prints and touchy-feely textures with our Editor’s carefully curated edit of the season’s most stylish scarves. Whether you’re looking to wrap up in a cosy cashmere Burberry scarf or, brighten up your look by looping one of Emilio Pucci’s statement silk styles through the handle of your tote. Our selection of scarves is all you need to wrap your look in luxury.

An added bonus, the Marie Claire Edit will be donating 1% of sales made to the leading global children’s charity Plan International UK, which promotes children’s rights and equality for girls everywhere.

Happy shopping…