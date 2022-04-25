Kate Middleton just made a surprise appearance in a very special dress

Do you recognise the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit?
The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Westminster Abbey on Monday, attending a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for Anzac Day 2022. Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, commemorating those who lost their lives in the First World War.
Kate Middleton chose to wear a very special dress for the occasion, and you might have seen it before. The Duchess opted for a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen (one of her favourite fashion brands), which she also wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening back in 2015. Kate paired the designer number with black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a matching black clutch bag by Jenny Packham.
The royal finished off the look with an ivory tweed headband, looking as chic as ever for the occasion. Kate attended the ceremony with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who looked just as smart in a navy suit.
Although Kate’s dress is said to be custom-made, we’ve scoured the internet and found some amazing alternatives for you to shop, so keep on scrolling to recreate the outfit. For more royal inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s white dress:
Premium Tuxedo Dress,
was £219 now £175.20 | Coast
Ultra-elegant and ultra-fitted, the piece beautifully wraps around your figure with its classic tux design. Tying at the waist using a pretty bow detail, you’ll be the most stylish person at the party.
Compact Stretch Tux Dress,
was £255 now £204 | Karen Millen
Crafted from Compact Stretch fabric for the perfect sense of soft structure, this sophisticated design will see you through all manner of smart occasions. It comes punctuated with glossy branded buttons, smart lapels and neat flap pockets.
White Wrap Mini Blazer Dress, £80 | River Island
If you’re looking for something a bit shorter for Spring and beyond, this River Island number should do the trick. It has a wrap design with a button fastening, an asymmetric hem, notched lapels and long sleeves.