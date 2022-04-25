Kate Middleton just made a surprise appearance in a very special dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Do you recognise the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit?

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Westminster Abbey on Monday, attending a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for Anzac Day 2022. Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, commemorating those who lost their lives in the First World War.

Kate Middleton chose to wear a very special dress for the occasion, and you might have seen it before. The Duchess opted for a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen (one of her favourite fashion brands), which she also wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening back in 2015. Kate paired the designer number with black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a matching black clutch bag by Jenny Packham.

The royal finished off the look with an ivory tweed headband, looking as chic as ever for the occasion. Kate attended the ceremony with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who looked just as smart in a navy suit.

Video you may like:

Although Kate’s dress is said to be custom-made, we’ve scoured the internet and found some amazing alternatives for you to shop, so keep on scrolling to recreate the outfit. For more royal inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s white dress: