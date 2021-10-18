Kate Middleton just made a passionate plea to save the planet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make headlines on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess that really make viral news.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about member of the Cambridge family, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

This weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines as she accompanied Prince William to a very special event, the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The global prize for the environment was launched by Prince William in 2019 in order to ‘generate a global movement to repair the planet’, and has gone on to become the most prestigious global prize in history.

It was a given therefore that the Duke would be attending the first ever award ceremony, held this weekend at London’s Alexandra Palace and hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary.

Kate Middleton not only joined Prince William on the green carpet for the evening however, she also made an impassioned speech about saving the planet.

Yes, while presenting the final award of the night, Kate made a moving speech that is going viral online.

‘Nature is vital to us all,’ the Duchess of Cambridge announced. ‘A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures our physical and mental health and helps feed our families. But for too long we’ve neglected our wild spaces and now we’re facing a number of tipping points.’

She continued: ‘If we don’t act now, we will permanently destabilise our planet and we will rob our children of the future they deserve. Our Earthshot Prize Finalists show us however that we can, by 2030, see the natural world growing, not shrinking, for the first time in centuries.’

The Earthshot Prize Awards 2022 will be held in USA.