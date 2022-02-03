Kate Middleton just stepped out with a new designer handbag

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves this British lifestyle brand...

Kate Middleton’s handbag collection just got a whole lot better. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted with some new arm candy on Thursday, from one of her favourite fashion brands.

During an outing in London with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate wore a chic grey coat dress by Catherine Walker, which she styled with black tights, black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a new croc-effect bag by Mulberry.

The ‘Small Amberley Croc-Effect Crossbody Bag’ features a flap-over front design with ring hardware, a geometrical rider’s lock closure and a luxurious suede lining. The Duchess has previously been spotted wearing the nude Amberley clutch from the brand, and we wonder what other styles she has in her collection.

Thanks to ‘the Kate effect‘, the bag has already sold out, however, we have sourced some similar styles from the brand for you to shop. We bet that Kate would love them, too.

Soft Amberley Satchel, £1,095 | Mulberry

This stylish satchel has the same lock closure design as Kate’s bag, with an adjustable shoulder strap, an internal slip pocket and gold hardware. View Deal

Mini Bayswater, £695 | Mulberry

Mulberry’s signature silhouette now comes in a cute, mini version. It still features the beloved Postman’s Lock, and is perfect for everyday use. View Deal

Small Darley Satchel, £495 | Mulberry

This satchel is super versatile thanks to the detachable shoulder strap, which means it can be used as a clutch for an elevated evening look. View Deal

Small Darley, £595 | Mulberry

This classic bag has an elegant envelope silhouette and a detachable gold chain strap. View Deal

Videos you may like:

Kate wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, showcasing her natural makeup look. She accessorised with delicate drop earrings, letting her handbag take centre stage.

If you were wondering what makeup the Duchess may have used, don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products. These royally-approved items will soon become staples in your everyday routine.