Kate Middleton’s favourite earrings are now on sale and we’re buying a pair ASAP

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly a style icon, harnessing the rare ability to cause brands to sell out of pieces she has worn over the years. Not only is she praised for wearing a mix of high street brands and designer labels, she is also not afraid to rewear some of her favourite items, and also ensures that her three children get good use out of their clothes, too, with Princess Charlotte regularly wearing Prince George’s jumpers.

One thing that the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing over and over again is her Monica Vinader Siren wire earrings – and with Black Friday just around the corner, the jewellery brand has decided to discount the very pair loved by Kate.

That’s right. You can get your hands on a pair of the royally approved earrings for an absolute bargain, as the Monica Vinader Black Friday sale has already started a week early with a 25% off discount on these little gems. Perfect.

Over the last four years, Kate has been seen wearing these elegant earrings several times – from her royal tour of Canada in 2016, to St. Patricks Day the following year, to the Chelsea Flower shows in 2017 and 2019.

The Siren wire design made from gold-vermeil sterling silver and green onyx stones will set you back just £93.75 instead of the usual retail price of £125.

They’d make a loved one very happy when Christmas day rolls around – or, you know, treat yourself. We will be.

There are also a number of different stones and metals to choose from, such as moonstone, labradorite or rose gold. So if you’re saving a bit of money on the first pair, you could always pick up a second while you’re at it (totally makes sense).

