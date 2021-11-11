Kate Middleton wore her favourite military top to visit a London Museum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle wasn’t the only royal to make a fabulous appearance yesterday, in the run-up to Remembrance Day on 11th November.

Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, visited Imperial War Museum in London to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries.

The Duchess also viewed the exhibition ‘Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors‘ which includes the two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. She also met with the subjects of her photos, Stephen Frank BEM and Yvonne Bernstein, who she’d pictured with their grandchildren.

Kate kept her attire sober for the occasion, choosing to rewear her favourite military-style blouse by Alexander McQueen, which she’s worn several times in the past.

She covered up with a deep blue coat by Hobbs, teamed with navy trousers and matching suede pumps.

Sadly, the blouse is from Alexander McQueen's AW11 collection, so it's long sold out

