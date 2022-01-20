Kate Middleton just wore the trendiest knitted co-ord – shop her look here

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is there anything that Kate Middleton can't pull off?

Another day, another oh-so-stylish outfit from the Duchess of Cambridge. After returning to work this week, Kate Middleton has been giving us lots of winter fashion inspiration. On Thursday, the royal stepped out in the trendiest knitted co-ord, wearing a merino-wool blend turtleneck and matching skirt to visit the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire.

Where is her outfit from, you may ask? None other than Iris & Ink. If you were hoping to get your hands on the royally-approved knitwear, then it’s your lucky day, as the set is available to shop via The Outnet. If you do want to recreate the look, we recommended adding the items to your basket ASAP. Thanks to ‘the Kate effect’, they are bound to sell out in no time.

Iris & Ink Éloise ribbed merino wool-blend turtleneck sweater, £145 | The Outnet



Iris & Ink Ernestine ribbed merino wool-blend midi skirt, £165 | The Outnet



The Duchess finished off her chic outfit with a camel maxi coat and a pair of brown suede knee high boots. If you are looking for something similar, why not check out our round up of the best camel coats and best winter boots. You can also check out our Marie Claire vouchers site for discounts off of all your favourite brands.

Kate’s hair was styled in her usual loose waves, and her makeup was just as flawless. The royal wore statement black eyeliner with a glossy pink lip, a look that we will definitely be recreating on our next outing. She kept her jewellery to a minimum, letting the outfit do all the talking. Brb, just off to browse the whole Iris & Ink collection online…