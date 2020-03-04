Kate Middleton just went Gossip Girl with her headband game

Spotted - K in a headband

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s departure to Canada, it’s hardly surprising that the Cambridge family are making non-stop viral news.

The three Cambridge children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the ones that really get the public talking, from Charlotte’s signature sass and George’s surprising nickname to Louis’ hilarious first words.

But while the three tots make the most news, it’s their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Ireland, and from their talking about Coronavirus fears to Prince William’s beer joke, it seems to be all anyone can talk about.

Nothing could have gone down better however than Kate’s Blair Waldorf look, stepping out in a Gossip Girl style outfit. And we are here for it.

Spotted arriving into Dublin, Kate departed the aircraft teaming her green double breasted Catherine Walker coat with a black velvet headband by Jane Taylor.

Jane Taylor’s stunning velvet headbands start at £145.

Well, it’s safe to say that the headband trend is here to stay, forever.