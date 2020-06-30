The upcoming James Bond premiere is causing some potential Fab Four drama

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been have bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Fab Four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, but according to recent sources, they are putting the past behind them, with Prince William reportedly tired of the drama.

‘William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,’ a source explained via Us Weekly. ‘Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.’

According to reports however, there could be some potential Fab Four drama on the way, and it’s down to the most unlikely reason – the James Bond: No Time to Die premiere.

The royals have had a longstanding connection to the James Bond franchise, with Harry, William and Kate attending the Spectre premiere together in 2015. But according to sources, there might not be a Fab Four reunion this year.

A source explained to The Express that the No Time to Die producers are keen for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make an appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, but that there are fears that this might jeopardise Prince William and Kate Middleton’s potential attendance at the London premiere the week before.

‘For the Hollywood premiere, they have signalled they want Harry and Meghan as guests of honour (sic),’ a source explained to The Express. ‘It poses an interesting question over whether William and Kate will attend the London premiere.’

With the film’s release now postponed due to coronavirus, it looks like it won’t be taking place until November, which will give them plenty of time to work it out.