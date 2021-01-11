Kate Middleton altered her engagement ring and no one knew

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A couple of years ago Meghan Markle made headlines when it was revealed she had changed her engagement ring at some point after her wedding.

She used to have a trio of diamonds set on a plain gold band, which she later upgraded to a diamond band. It turns out she’s not the only royal to do so.

Before her, Princess Diana altered her own engagement ring, changing the setting around her sapphire from 8 prongs to 14, in all likelihood to make it more sturdy.

Now one change you might not have noticed because it’s not apparent to the naked eye, is the change in Kate Middleton’s ring. It is not immediately apparent, due to the change being on the inside of the band.

You see when Prince William proposed, although the ring looked beautiful on Catherine’s finger, it kept sliding and twisting around as it was slightly too big for her.

So the couple asked crown jeweller G. Collins and Sons to resize the ring for her. They did so by adding small platinum beads inside the band, so it would fit more snuggly on her finger.

It’s unclear why they didn’t resize the band itself, but it may have to do with the intricate design of the ring. Either way, it’s now the perfect fit.