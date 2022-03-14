Iris Apfel celebrates major milestone with H&M collaboration

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Iris Apfel is a style icon hands down.

From her oversized glasses, neatly coiffed hair to the vibrant colour palette of her closet, the former interior designer – who boasted an impressive celebrity clientele, which included nine presidents’ wives, one being Hilary Clinton – has turned her hand to fashion.

Iris has proved a force to be reckoned with, and shows no signs of slowing down as she has collaborated with H&M on a fashion collection, which is set for release later this month.

Video you may like:

The partnership is to celebrate Iris’ 100th birthday, but the collection is to suit shoppers of all ages.

Iris has described her collection with the high street fashion label as the perfect range for someone who “wants to look a little bit different”.

Speaking about her latest venture, Iris said: “To me, it was a perfect fit.

“I love the idea of doing high and low . . . Now, it’s all so homogenised; everyone copies everybody else and there’s hardly anything new.”

The 36-piece collection includes dresses, two pieces, trousers, as well as OTT tops, and, in true Iris fashion, accessories in the forms of brooches.

The range includes tropical prints, ditsy patterned dresses, denim jeans, as well as textured tops, and so much more.

While some pieces have been created to wear as a co-ord with a matching blouse and trouser, you can wear separately, to channel your individuality. And we couldn’t love the collection, and the inspiration behind it, more.

Iris x H&M collection not only adds colour to your wardrobe, but also texture, in the form of 3D designs, pearls as well as embellishment, so it is perfect for those who love a pop of colour, or are looking to break out of their monochrome wardrobe and embrace a touch of flavour.

The collection ranges from £19.99 to £299.99, so there is something to suit everyone’s style and budget.

The Iris x H&M range is tipped to drop in store and online on 31 March, and we have set our alarms ready to shop it all.