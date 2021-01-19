How The Crown subtly nodded to The Revenge dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Even though season 4 of The Crown has ended, we’re still obsessing over Princess Diana’s outfits in it, and how they compared to the real deal.

And although we’ll have to wait for the fifth and final season of the show to see Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce play out, we’ve seen a lot of foreshadowing.

So much so that the show’s costume designer Amy Roberts has already nodded to Lady Di’s infamous Revenge Dress.

As you know, the royal wore the daring, off-the-shoulder LBD for an outing to the Serpentine gallery in London on the very night Prince Charles admitted of his affair on national TV.

This ensured all the headlines the next day were about how fabulous she looked.

Roberts told Bustle, ‘It was absolute defiance. Because [the royal family doesn’t] like you to wear black — Charles never liked Diana to wear black.’

The designer chose to emulate that fashion moment in the final scene of Season 4, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for a Christmas eve party, after Charles tells his parents he wants to separate.

She looks spectacular in a black tuxedo-like evening dress. Roberts chose to dress her in black, a colour which Charles apparently wasn’t keen on, as an act of defiance which foreshadows the divorce and emancipation to come.