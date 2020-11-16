Trending:

See how The Crown portrayed Princess Diana’s fashion vs the real deal

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone
    • Let’s be honest. We’re all very excited to see The Crown tackle Princess Diana fashion looks.

    Season 4 of the show has finally aired on Netflix, and everyone is understandably very excited, as it’s the first to give us a glimpse at her marriage to Prince Charles (though it looks like they’ve cut this very important storyline).

    It covers every detail from what Prince Charles told Princess Diana the night before the wedding to her fight with bulimia and her struggles to adapt to the royal protocol.

    The show is known for its attention to detail, and that certainly applies to The Crown Princess Diana fashion moments, which have been faithfully recreated, though sometimes with a small twist.

    For example The Crown changed this detail on Princess Diana’s wedding dress when they recreated it.

    But as you’ll see from the pictures below, Emma Corrin’s looks in the show are near identical to some of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks.

    These include some of her earlier looks, such as the blue suit she wore for her engagement picture, and yellow dungarees she wore to watch Prince Charles play polo.

    Of course we will see plenty of glamourous red carpet looks too, like the floaty blue dress Princess Diana to dance with Prince Charles on the couple’s 1983 tour of Australia, as well as the strapless ballgown she accessorised with a neck scarf (though on the show the dress is purple, rather than the original sky blue).

    We also see Princess Diana’s love of colourful outfits, which she particularly loved wearing to visit sick children in hospital to try and cheer them up.

    Bold outfits worn by Emma Corrin include a floral one-shoulder gown, houndstooth power suit and hot pink checkered trousers with matching jumper.

    Keep scrolling to look through our gallery of our favourite The Crown Princess Diana fashion moments.

    Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix
    This is an image 1 of 26

    The Crown season 4

    Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
    This is an image 2 of 26

    The engagement photo

    This is an image 3 of 26

    The yellow dungarees

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 4 of 26

    The yellow dungarees

    This is an image 5 of 26

    The wedding dress

    This is an image 6 of 26

    The wedding dress

    Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix
    This is an image 7 of 26

    The tartan suit

    Image credit: WireImage
    This is an image 8 of 26

    The tartan suit

    Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix
    This is an image 9 of 26

    The red ballgown

    Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
    This is an image 10 of 26

    The red ballgown

    Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix
    This is an image 11 of 26

    The strapless gown

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 12 of 26

    The strapless gown

    This is an image 13 of 26

    The houndstooth suit

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 14 of 26

    The houndstooth suit

    This is an image 15 of 26

    The blue dancing dress

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 16 of 26

    The blue dancing dress

    Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix
    This is an image 17 of 26

    The giant collar

    Image credit: David Levenson/Getty Images
    This is an image 18 of 26

    The giant collar

    Image credit: Des Willie
    This is an image 19 of 26

    The 80s dress

    Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
    This is an image 20 of 26

    The 80s dress

    Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix
    This is an image 21 of 26

    The blue suit

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 22 of 26

    The blue suit

    This is an image 23 of 26

    The pink trousers

    Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
    This is an image 24 of 26

    The pink trousers

    This is an image 25 of 26

    The scarf

    Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
    This is an image 26 of 26

    The scarf

