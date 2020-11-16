Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let’s be honest. We’re all very excited to see The Crown tackle Princess Diana fashion looks.

Season 4 of the show has finally aired on Netflix, and everyone is understandably very excited, as it’s the first to give us a glimpse at her marriage to Prince Charles (though it looks like they’ve cut this very important storyline).

It covers every detail from what Prince Charles told Princess Diana the night before the wedding to her fight with bulimia and her struggles to adapt to the royal protocol.

The show is known for its attention to detail, and that certainly applies to The Crown Princess Diana fashion moments, which have been faithfully recreated, though sometimes with a small twist.

For example The Crown changed this detail on Princess Diana’s wedding dress when they recreated it.

But as you’ll see from the pictures below, Emma Corrin’s looks in the show are near identical to some of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks.

These include some of her earlier looks, such as the blue suit she wore for her engagement picture, and yellow dungarees she wore to watch Prince Charles play polo.

Of course we will see plenty of glamourous red carpet looks too, like the floaty blue dress Princess Diana to dance with Prince Charles on the couple’s 1983 tour of Australia, as well as the strapless ballgown she accessorised with a neck scarf (though on the show the dress is purple, rather than the original sky blue).

We also see Princess Diana’s love of colourful outfits, which she particularly loved wearing to visit sick children in hospital to try and cheer them up.

Bold outfits worn by Emma Corrin include a floral one-shoulder gown, houndstooth power suit and hot pink checkered trousers with matching jumper.

Keep scrolling to look through our gallery of our favourite The Crown Princess Diana fashion moments.