H&M’s new dress collection isn’t just pretty, it’s sustainable too

H&M has today launched a collection of dreamy summer dresses as part of their Conscious range, which means they’re not only pretty, but they have good sustainable credentials too.

It includes a range of dresses from mini to maxi, which emphasise freedom and femininity thanks to details such as smocking and voluminous skirts. There is a pink balloon sleeve dress that has already been spotted on influencer Zeena (below), as well as a floral kaftan maxi dress which gives all the 70s vibes.

There is also a floaty lilac dress which would be ideal for weddings (if you’re lucky enough to be part of 30 guests officially allowed), as well as some cute mini dresses which you can ride the heatwave in.

The best thing about the collection is that the majority of the pieces are made from sustainable materials such as Tencel or recycled polyester, and those in blends are made from at last 50% sustainable sourced materials.

H&M said in a statement, ‘H&M is taking a circular approach to how fashion is made and used. This includes expanding the linespace of products, as well as only using recycled or other sustainable sourced materials. Already more than half of materials used are organic or sustainable sourced and as of 2020, 100 percent of the cotton used in H&M’s products are recycled and sustainably sourced cotton. By 2030 the goal is to use only that.’