I can’t stop seeing this bikini on Instagram

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since we’re not having much of a summer here in the UK, I’m living vicariously through celebrities around the world, jetting off as they are to Cabo and the likes. It can’t hurt to plan my future holiday wardrobe now can it?

And when I’m lucky enough to travel somewhere sunny, I’ll definitely be packing a new bikini, namely the that I’ve seen everyone wear, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner: the Gonza bikini.

It is teeny tiny and colourful, has some serious 70s and 80s vibes and seems to suit a lot of body shapes, not just the Kardashians.

The brand, Gonza, is itself super new, so it’s no mean feat they already have a cult celebrity following. It was created by Latina sisters Victoria and Sofia Villarroel and is designed for ‘the women that aren’t scared to stand out by wearing bold prints and colours’.

All styles are made from the brand’s signature double-layered mesh fabric, in bold solid colours and unique prints inspired by the places they have lived and traveled to from the Caribbean, South America, Europe and the US. Sold.