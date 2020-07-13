This cult New York label finally has a UK site

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You’re probably already familiar with The Frankie Shop, the cult New York label known for its minimalist and effortless designs that every influencer and editor wants, and more importantly the label behind that muscle t-shirt.

Therefore, you’ll know that actually getting your hands on the label’s sell-out items can be tricky, especially as you could either try and buy them on its US site, or go to the physical stores in New York or Paris. And whilst there is a selection on Net-A-Porter, it is fairly small compared to the wider selection online.

So you will be very happy to hear that finally, The Frankie shop has launched an EU store, meaning you can have easier access to the label’s covetable modern-with-a-twist items, with a faster delivery, and without the taxes or costs linked to international shipping.

Think oversized t-shirts and blazers (the Eva tee and Bea blazer are bestsellers), puff sleeve dresses and timeless shirts that will effortlessly slot into your forever wardrobe – handy since founder Gaelle Drevet ‘believes that the right outfit can help create memories that last a lifetime’.

SHOP ON THE EU FRANKIE SHOP STORE

As well as The Frankie Shop’s own designs, you can shop its edit of cool brands, including Matteau, Rodebjer and Nanushka, as well as accessories and some homeware bits.

Plus, to celebrate this new digital flagship, The Frankie Shop has launched an exclusive dress version of its renowned padded t-shirt: the Tina Dress. Available in six colours, it is the star of its new campaign, which embraces inclusivity and unity (the message: ‘Better Together. Let’s Think, Act and Build a Better Future Together’).

However it is selling fast, so you’d better get in there quick!