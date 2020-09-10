The Disney wedding dress collection is now available in the UK and it’s magical

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Many brides-to-be spend months shopping around for the perfect wedding dress, and whether you’re looking for an affordable wedding dress or are opting for wedding dress hire there are several options out there.

But if you’re a big Disney fan and are dreaming of a dress fit for a princess, we’ve got good news. The Disney wedding gown collection – which launched in the US and Canada earlier this year – will soon be available in the UK and Ireland.

Whether you’re looking for a fishtail, flowy, ballgown or basque number for your big day the range has something for everyone.

Allure Bridals CEO, Kelly Crum, said: ‘So many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films.

‘Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides.

‘With the success of this 2020 collection in the United States, we are thrilled to expand this collection overseas.’

There are nine wedding dresses to choose from the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, and each one is magically unique.

Styles include those inspired by Belle, Ariel, Snow White, Jasmine, Tiana, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel and Aurora.

From elegant, classic looks to ruffled, eye-catching dresses, they’re absolutely stunning.

With so many different looks to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

They’ll be retailing at selected bridal boutiques from October, in sizes 0 – 30, and prices range from £921 to £1,920.

Happy wedding dress shopping!