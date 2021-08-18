All the celebs are going crazy for this £300 necklace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You know a necklace is a hit when all the celebrities start wearing it, and that’s exactly what happened with Vivienne Westwood’s three-strand pearl necklace, even though it’s far from new.

The legendary designer first created it in the late 80s, for her 1990 autumn/winter collection, and it has seen a resurgence of late.

Its choker design consists of three strands of vegan Swarovski pearls (Vivienne has long championed for cruelty-free and sustainable fashion), set around her signature encrusted orb logo. It comes in both silver and gold tones and retails at £340.

In the past year or so, celebrities such as Janelle Monae, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing it, and it’s even taken TikTok by storm, so much so that it’s been dubbed ‘the TikTok necklace’ by a trend forecaster in a New York Times article.

That it has transcended seasons for several decades is testament to the choker’s timeless designs, and Vivienne’s brand ethos. Though pearls are often deemed a safe and demure choice – they go with everything – this necklace is anything but.

It’s Marie-Antoinette meets Debbie Harris, and looks grand worn with corset dresses and tracksuits alike. No wonder all the celebrities are loving it. By owning it, you might just feel like you’re a small part of fashion history.