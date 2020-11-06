This discounted Away travel set is getting me excited for 2021 holidays

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re obsessed with travel, you might already know Away, the already-cult US brand that serves up suitcases that, for want of a better word, are just genius.

QUICK LINK: The Journey Set Now £295 Was £405 (save £110) at Away

If you’re not in the know, this is why they’re genius: they maximise on space, thinking of everything from shoe storage to laptop compartments, all the while looking sleek AF.

The brand is known especially for its bigger carry-on, which is slightly bigger than a carry-on, yet still meets airlines regulations. Basically the founders, Jen Rubio and Steph Korey, realised that you could get away with adding just a tiny bit more space, and still comply with airline rules.

The luggage isn’t cheap, but in my opinion is worth the money. I’ve had my suitcases for several years now and they’re still super sturdy.

They’re almost never discounted, however Away has a fantastic deal for Black Friday: a travel set which saves you over £100 over buying every item separately.

The set contains everything you might need for a short trip away. This includes the softside Expandable Bigger Carry-On suitcase, which is built with a durable, water-resistant nylon exterior designed to expand by 1.75″ so you can pack even more in.

Then we have the Everywhere Bag, which has thoughtful compartments, including a 15″ laptop pocket, a zippered waterproof umbrella pocket, and a roomy interior, which can fit anything from an extra pair of clothes to in-flight essentials. It’s designed with a trolley sleeve that perfectly secures to any Away suitcase and fits overhead or under the seat in front of you.

Finally, my favourite, the Insider Packing Cubes, perfect if you’re OCD like me. The cubes compress and organise everything inside your suitcase, from socks to shirts to even your bulkiest items.

Made from water-resistant nylon that protects your clothes, these travel must-haves are designed with a mesh panel to make it easy to find what you need without fully unpacking.

