And the award for best Christmas advert goes to...

*Warning: Contains And Just Like That… spoilers*

Have you – like us – been eagerly awaiting the new Sex and The City reboot?

We thought so. And Just Like That… hit screens on 9th December and offers ten new episodes for dedicated SATC fans to lap up.

Fun fact: it’s also seen one of the much-loved SATC cast members pop up in the brand new Peloton Christmas advert. Any guesses as to who it might be?

Nope, it’s not Sarah Jessica Parker… during the programme, fans are given a huge shock when Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, has a heart attack and dies while doing a Peloton spin workout at home.

And, in a cheeky new Christmas advert from the brand, they’ve addressed the plot twist themselves, showing Chris alive and well while a voiceover from Ryan Reynolds explains that riding a Peloton, contrary to what the TV programme suggests, is actually really good for you.

In the voiceover, Ryan says: “Regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.”

“And just like that…he’s alive,” he concludes.

Chris is seen encouraging a female friend to take a spin with him as “life’s too short not to.”

Peloton had previously blamed Mr. Big’s “extravagant lifestyle” for his untimely death. We’re looking at you, cigars…

We’ll admit that it’s not the Peloton Christmas advert we were expecting, but we’re really here for Mr. Big not only living on, but loving his spin bike too – albeit in an alternate reality and sans SJP.

Many fans have been shocked by the plot twist, with the cast and crew going to extreme measures to make sure no spoilers were leaked prior to the release date.

Chris Noth even appeared in a suit (off-camera, of course) at the funeral to make sure paparazzi didn’t leak that the funeral was indeed his own.

Creator Michael Patrick King said of the filming and decision to kill off Mr. Big: “Chris was really pleased with the collaboration and we’re both very happy with the daring choice to have Mr Big come back and go, so much so that he even put on a suit and came to the funeral when we were taping.”