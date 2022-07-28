Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s grand plans to break America and be bigger than Harry and Meghan, claims expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry and Meghan left for the UK in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left London and quit their royal duties in 2020 in a bid to start a new life in America.

Now, two years later and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly set their sights on the USA, and growing popularity across the pond, which a royal expert suspects could be damaging for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal commentator, Omid Scobie, believes the plans to make waves in the US is a result of “competitiveness” between the siblings – who are the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana – as they have reportedly had a longstanding feud for many years.

Prince William recently announced he will be embarking on his first trip to America, which is scheduled for December this year.

During the visit the 40-year-old royal – who has sons Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte with wife Kate Middleton – will present the annual Earthshot Prize in Boston.

The trip will mark his first visit to the States since 2014 – almost 10 years ago.

Omid believes the plans to visit America is with a view to gain popularity, as Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has been a big focal point.

Speaking to Yahoo! News, Omid said: “I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too.