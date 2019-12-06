Donald Trump apparently once told his then wife Ivana to ‘never look a day over 28’

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the Queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the recent snubbing of his children – seeming to forget his daughter’s birthday only recently.

Last month it was all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to her frosty reception from a group of school children.

And let’s not forget the loaded statement that Donald made about Melania that got everyone talking, with the President alleging that his wife wouldn’t be sad if he was shot.

This week however it was Donald’s former wife, Ivana, that made news, as details of their relationship resurfaced.

According to sources, Donald Trump told his then wife during their 14-year marriage that she should ‘never look a day over 28’.

‘Ultimately Ivana does exactly as I tell her to do,’ Donald famously stated on the Oprah Winfrey Show, to which Ivana responded four years later on the very same sofa, following their 1992 divorce: ‘I will not let men dominate me anymore.’

Well, that’s that.