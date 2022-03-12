Charlotte Tilbury pledges to donate to help Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Charlotte Tilbury has pledged to donate to support those in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on land, air and sea, on Ukraine on 24 February, which continues to cause huge devastation in Ukraine, with hundreds dead, and thousands more displaced.

The British beauty brand founder has revealed she has already donated £1million to Women for Women International, and now pledges to donate to the charities Conflict Response Fund, as well as match donations made by their employees.

In a post shared on the Charlotte Tilbury beauty brand’s Instagram account, it read: “We are deeply heartbroken by the events happening in Ukraine. Over the last week, and as we have been marking International Women’s Day, we have been working with our long-term partner Women for Women International to consider how we can support the women affected by this devastating situation.

“Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has already donated £1 million to Women for Women International (@womenforwomen/@womenforwomenuk), to support the charity’s impactful programmes. This crucial work helps women living in some of the world’s most dangerous places and conflict zones to choose their own futures.

“Today, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty will make an additional donation to Women for Women International’s Conflict Response Fund, which will help local partners to establish crucial women-centred services in response to the unfolding situation in Ukraine. In addition, we will match all donations made by our employees.”

The label has urged the public to support Ukraine in these heartbreaking times.

The post concluded: “The global response to support those in need has been phenomenal and we know that many of you will have shown your support already. If you are still looking for a way to support, you can find the link in our Stories to join us in donating to the Women for Women International Conflict Response Fund.”

Charlotte Tilbury’s plea comes shortly after model Gigi Hadid, Victoria and David Beckham, as well as other major fashion brands shared their actions to support Ukraine.

Gigi has vowed to donate all of her earnings from Fashion Month to support Ukrainian Relief, while the Beckhams have set up a fund, and donated a hefty sum, to UNICEF.

Meanwhile, Hermès, Chanel and Gucci have ceased trading, alongside beauty company L’Oreal.

Apple, Microsoft, Ikea, Nike, ASOS and Adidas have since suspended sales in Russia too.