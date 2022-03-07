Gigi Hadid is donating her Fashion Month earnings to support Ukraine amidst Russia’s attack

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate all of her earnings from every show she has modelled for over the numerous cities Fashion Weeks to support Ukrainian Relief.

On February 24, Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, launched an attack on Ukraine, which has had devastating consequences with over 300 lives lost and more Ukrainian families displaced in just over one week.

The 26-year-old model had decided to take action amidst the war on Russia, and has followed in the footsteps of fellow model Mica Argañaraz in handing over her entire earnings made from the Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion shows she has been involved in.

Video you may like:

She will also donate her proceeds to support those suffering in Palestine also.

Gigi shared her decision on her Instagram account, as she wrote: “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.

“HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Over this year’s Fashion Week Gigi has modelled across Paris and Milan, gracing the runway for brands including Michael Kors, Versace as well as Vivienne Westwood, Moschino, Off White and Isabel Marant.

Fellow models, as well as designers have showed their support and admiration to Gigi for her generosity.

Poppy Delevingne commented: “A true angel”, while Jeremy Scott shared heart and prayer emojis.

Gigi’s actions come shortly after major fashion brands temporarily cease trading in Russia amidst the war on Ukraine.

Hermès, Chanel and Gucci have ceased trading, alongside beauty company L’Oreal.

Hermès – famed for the iconic Birkin Bag – and Richemont, who own Cartier, were first to make the move to close stores and halt trading during the horrific invasion.

Chanel confirmed they were stopping business in Russia on LinkedIn, and shared their reason for stopping sales in a post, which read: “Given our increasing concerns about the current situation, the growing uncertainty and the complexity to operate, Chanel decided to temporarily pause its business in Russia.”

Kering – who own Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Kering Eyewear – followed suit on Friday 4 March, a decision which British designer brand, Burberry, also backed.

Apple, Microsoft, Ikea, Nike, ASOS and Adidas have since suspended sales in Russia too.

Ikea has suspended activities and e-commerce in Russia and Belarus, and has donated €20 million (£17 million) for Ukrainian refugees who have had no choice but to leave Ukraine.