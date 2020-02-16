The Queen’s refusal to abdicate is apparently all down to Princess Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth is one of the most talked about people in the world, known for her love of corgis and trademark look.

She is of course known mostly though for her accomplishments, being the oldest and longest-serving monarch, reigning for over 65 years since her 1952 coronation.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that people were saddened by the speculation last year that the 93-year-old Queen might be preparing to step down, making way for eldest son Prince Charles to take her place.

In fact, that is reportedly the reason why the monarch wasn’t featured in Prince Charles’ official 70th birthday photographs, supposedly stepping back for him to lead the family.

But according to a royal insider, she’s not properly stepping down just yet – and it’s reportedly down to the popularity of the younger generation of the royal family.

‘I don’t think she’s going anywhere, anytime soon,’ a royal insider told the Daily Mail last year. ‘I think the Queen sees what those boys and their wives bring…Princess Charlotte, already at the age of 3, knows how to work a crowd. Maybe now through her grandchildren she can see a way of just staying on the crest of that wave.’

There is also speculation that Princess Charlotte could be part of the decision process for another reason, with the three-year-old being the next female in the line of succession – a whopping four places away.

According to Twitter, we’re just not ready to lose a female figurehead, and the Queen seems to know that!

