William and Kate don’t ‘consider themselves celebrities’ as ‘duty comes first’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most famous couples in the world, with royal fans enjoying stories about everything from their first meeting to sweet anecdotes about their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In a new documentary on True Royalty TV, Prince William: A Monarch in the Making, royal correspondent Royah Nikkah discusses William’s role in the family and his future as King with those closest to the Duke.

But they also claim that William and Kate have do not consider themselves to be celebrities as ‘duty comes first’.

Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, told Fox News: ‘The joy of royalty and British royalty particularly is [that] none of the royals see themselves as celebrities. They’re born into this job.

‘Most celebrities crave the fame. Most celebrities have worked to get that fame, whether it’s with talent or, in the case of sometimes these reality stars, maybe lack of talent, but it’s there for the royals from day one. And it’s something you can never escape.’

Bullen has worked with the royal family for almost 20 years, producing several documentaries about the monarchy. He also commented that while they are well known across the globe, for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘duty comes first’.

He continues: ‘They are [one of] the most famous people in the world and they can’t escape it.

‘I think they choose not to consider the celebrity world because they literally don’t see themselves as part of it. They haven’t sought fame… They’ve got a duty and they do the best that they can with their duty.

‘And you know, we’ve seen when royalty and celebrity come together – it can sometimes not work.’

William and Kate relocated to their Norfolk residence during the coronavirus lockdown, but are reportedly looking forward to resuming their official duties in person.

We can’t wait!