Princess Diana had a very sweet nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It is well known that the Sussexes and Cambridges have some excellent nicknames for each other. Prince Harry has a sweet nickname for Kate Middleton and refers to Meghan Markle as ‘Meg’. Apparently, Meghan’s friends call Harry ‘Haz’, Kate calls Prince William ‘babe’, and he calls her ‘darling’.

The little royals have sweet nicknames, too – Princess Charlotte is called ‘poppet’ and ‘Lottie’ by her parents, and Prince George’s is known as ‘P.G’. The Cambridge children also call Prince William ‘pops’, which is just adorable.

A fan of the royal family, Fiona Sturgess, who met the Duchess of Cambridge last year, told reporters at the time: ‘Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, “Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?”‘

Our hearts.

But the Duke also has another nickname which his mother, the late Princess Diana, gave him as a child.

During an interview with NBC in 2007, William revealed that Diana used to affectionately call him ‘wombat’.

‘I can’t get rid of it now. It began when I was two,’ he said.

‘I’ve been rightfully told because I can’t remember back that far, but when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal, so I just basically got called that, not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do.’

The Queen hasn’t escaped an informal moniker from the family either, with Kate revealing that when George was younger he used to call the monarch ‘Gan-Gan’, and when William was little he referred to her as ‘Gary’ because he hadn’t learned how to say ‘Granny’.

Cute.