William, Harry and Meghan are all missing an important royal event next week

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be missing an important royal event at Buckingham Palace next week.

The young royals, who – alongside Kate Middleton – were dubbed the Fab Four before the feud rumours began earlier this year, were spotted together for the first time in months during the Remembrance weekend at the beginning of November.

However, the Princes and Meghan will not be attending the upcoming event which will welcome NATO leaders, their partners and delegations to a reception at the Palace marking 70 years of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation alliance, a military agreement between 29 North American and European countries.

The three royals will be missing it for various reasons.

Following their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be taking an extended break from royal duties to spend time with baby, Archie Harrison. It has been reported that they are currently in the US to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

While it is believed that the couple are splitting their off-time between the UK and the States, they are also swapping the traditional royal Christmas get together at Sandringham for Christmas Day with Doria.

An official statement from the Palace confirmed that ‘having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.’

William will be overseas on a mini-tour, visiting Kuwait and Oman between 1st and 4th December at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, meaning that he will also be absent from the NATO event.

However, Kate will be in attendance, will be making an appearance with the Queen (who is hosting the event), Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.