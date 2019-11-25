Prince William is reportedly ‘not a huge fan’ of Prince Andrew

‘William is becoming more and more involved in decisions’

Prince Andrew made news this month as he finally addressed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide earlier this year.

Epstein, whose name Prince Andrew has been linked to, was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls (some as young as 14) and in an attempt to address the allegations, Prince Andrew did a royal first earlier this month, engaging in a one-hour interview about Epstein with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, aired from Buckingham Palace.

Described as a ‘car-crash’, the public reaction to the TV interview was widely criticised, prompting Prince Andrew to step down from his royal duties and move his office out of Buckingham Palace.

But it’s not just the public who are condemning the interview, with Meghan Markle, the Queen and most recently, Prince William, said to have strong opinions on the scandal.

Prince William was said to be disappointed with Prince Andrew’s behaviour, reportedly having something to do with his uncle’s removal from public life. According to a source, via The Sunday Times, he thought it was ‘the right thing to do’.

Another source reportedly claimed that Prince William was part of the discussions, alongside Prince Charles and the Queen, explaining: ‘William is becoming more and more involved in decisions about the institution and he’s not a huge fan of his uncle Andrew.’

Another family member that is said to have been particularly affected is Prince Andrew’s daughter, Beatrice, who according to reports via the Daily Mail has been ‘in tears every day since the interview went out’.

The royal family has not yet commented.