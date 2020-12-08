William and Kate have planned an exciting Christmas surprise for the Cambridge children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is a little over two weeks away, and while things are set to look a little different this year when December 25th rolls around there are a few things to look forward to.

As per the government’s guidelines, those in England are permitted to form ‘bubbles’ of up to three households between 23rd and 27th December. This is also applicable to the royal family, who will not be heading to Sandringham for the usual festivities over the Christmas period.

Every year, the Queen hosts an extravagant get together for her extended family in Norfolk which includes a fantastic feast (think shrimp, lobster and a huge evening buffet according to a former royal chef) as well as a rather strange post-dinner tradition.

However, the monarch will be enjoying a ‘quiet’ Christmas in Windsor, with a palace spokesperson saying: ‘Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.’

It is expected that Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will spend this year apart from the Queen.

So what will they be doing instead? There has been speculation that the couple may travel to Kate’s parents instead, although it is yet to be confirmed.

And although things might be different this year, one thing is expected to stay the same.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually treat their little ones to a breathtaking Christmas tree at Kensington Palace, towering at over 30ft and sparkling with twinkling lights, adorned with giant baubles.

While they are yet to unveil their 2020 decorations, it is believed that they will honour this tradition for the children.

In previous years, the Cambridges have shared photos and videos of their huge trees, complete with fairy lights and gold baubles. In 2018, they shared a clip of their tree being installed as it’s so large that it has to be put in place with a large crane and decorated by several people.

William and Kate’s trees are usually the tallest of all the royals, according to Hello! magazine.

Talk about getting into the festive spirit!