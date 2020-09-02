The hilarious reason that Prince William isn’t allowed to use Twitter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As working royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton may live very different lives to most, but they are very relatable in a lot of ways, from Kate famously deciding to do her own makeup on her wedding day – a move that reportedly ‘shocked’ the Queen – to William’s admission that he isn’t particularly great at buying gifts.

They also talk openly about parenting their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, revealing how they use the ‘chat sofa’ to talk to their little ones and discussing their decision not to follow strict royal parenting traditions.

And it seems that when it comes to social media, William really is just like us.

While talking all things football on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast, the prince revealed that he is kept away from the official royal social media platforms because he once ‘got completely out of control’ on Twitter.

Talking to former England player Peter Crouch and fellow hosts Christ Stark and Tom Fordyce, William explained that he struggled to keep his cool on the app previously.

When asked if he was behind the Kensington Royal Instagram account, he replied: ‘No, they deliberately keep me away from that.

‘I have tried a couple of times ‒ when Liverpool did that amazing semi-final against Barcelona, I grabbed hold of the Twitter thing and I just posted it.’

He continued: ‘It was an amazing match! I was literally blown away by it.

‘It was one of the best games of football I’ve ever seen and I got completely out of control and I was like, ‘just tweet that, get it out’.’

Oh, William!