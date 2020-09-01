Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito neighbours are not happy according to reports

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop news this past year, stepping down as royal family members, losing their HRH titles, dissolving their Sussex Royal brand and relocating to Los Angeles, California.

The Sussex family has been renting in California while they look for a permanent home, with the property of choice being Tyler Perry’s $18 million property.

Earlier this month however, it was reported that the couple had bought their first ever home together, choosing to move out of the Beverly Hills area by 100 miles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially bought their first property in Santa Barbara, settling for a quiet seaside area.

‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,’ a representative for the couple confirmed to HELLO!.

News emerged this week however that the couple’s Montecito neighbours were already unhappy, with reports that they are ‘super annoyed’ by the helicopters, paparazzi and tourists that have followed the couple to the quiet area.

According to TMZ, ‘most locals’ are ‘super annoyed’, with some telling the publication that ‘they want the paps to give it a rest, because they feel things are getting to the point where everyone’s privacy is being compromised.’

TMZ goes on to state that the couple has not yet been seen in public, but adds that their ‘mere presence is driving folks wild’.

We’re looking forward to a sneak peek.