Why Kate Middleton always carries a clutch bag in her left hand

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spotted out with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, since the lockdown restrictions eased last month.

The Cambridges moved to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, earlier this year to isolate during the coronavirus outbreak, but have been slowly returning to their traditional in-person royal duties in recent weeks.

Now that the Duke and Duchess are heading back to work, you may start to notice that Kate always carries her bag in her left hand.

So why does she do this?

It turns out, it’s all down to royal etiquette – and is something that members of the family have followed for years.

Princess Diana was often seen holding a clutch bag in her left hand, as was Meghan Markle before she stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.

Now, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, who trained under a member of the Queen’s Royal Household, has revealed that the Duchess’, Princesses and even the Queen are all encouraged to keep their right hands free in order to greet others appropriately.

She told Hello: ‘Royal Etiquette Hack: When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand stays open to meet, greet and shake hands! Prince Charles does this too!’

While they do occasionally break this rule, it is in place to ensure that they can seamlessly weave through the crowds without passing their bag back and forth.

What’s more, Her Majesty also has a very subtle way of letting her aides know if she doesn’t want to talk to someone. Apparently, if she swaps her bag from one arm to the other it indicates that she’s keen to move on from a conversation, while if she puts it on the floor it’s a sign she needs an exit strategy ASAP.

The Queen also twists her ring as a secret cry for help in social situations.

Interesting!