The Duchess of Cambridge is spotted wearing a face mask for the first time

The Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Sheffield yesterday to help unpack some donations at the Baby Basics centre.

This comes after private visits to Baby Basics in West Norfolk (near her current Anmer Hall home), during which Kate Middleton learned of the baby bank’s need for donations.

After this, she started a drive for donations of items for babies from brands, and has now brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.

During her visit in Sheffield, the Duchess helped unpack some of those, before chatting to vulnerable parents in need of support from the banks.

Catherine made sure she stuck to government guidelines by wearing a fabric face mask, adorned with a floral print, as well as gloves while doing all the unpacking.

She also wore a pretty white button down dress by London label Suzannah, which is still available to buy here.

This is a project close to the Duchess’ heart, especially as use of baby banks has grown since the start of the pandemic.

And spreading the message around wearing masks and social distancing certainly can’t hurt either.