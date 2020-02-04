Royal insider says this is when Princess Beatrice will get married

Prince Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September last year, with the York household releasing a statement which read: ‘The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

‘Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.’

However, shortly after the couple shared their happy news, Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, announced he was stepping back from royal duties following a widely criticised interview with BBC Newsnight‘s Emily Maitlis. He discussed his association with the late millionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls when he was found in his cell in an apparent suicide last summer.

Beatrice cancelled her engagement party in the wake of the controversy, but the couple celebrated with friends at a star-studded bash before Christmas – although Andrew was reportedly not in attendance.

The Palace has postponed announcing more details about the royal wedding, and insiders have told The Sun that this left Beatrice ‘furious’. However, the newspaper claims that the big day will take place on 29th May 2020, with the reception taking place at Buckingham Palace.

‘The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead,’ an insider claimed, saying the Queen has ‘asked everyone to come together to put on a united front’.

‘The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again.

‘Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.’

The Palace is yet to confirm the reports.