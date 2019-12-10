Princess Beatrice has reportedly cancelled her engagement party because of Prince Andrew

The recent royal scandal has had a number of ripple effects.

Not long after Prince Andrew announced he was stepping down from his royal duties, Princess Beatrice and fiancé – property tycoon Edo Mapelli Mozzi- have reportedly cancelled their upcoming engagement party. The reason for this being, the mounting concerns for the number of paparazzi on the hunt ‘for him’ – i.e Prince Andrew.

According to The Daily Mail, the bash was intended to take place next week, however, amid the recent scandal Beatrice has ‘had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside – looking for [Prince Andrew].’

Princess Beatrice and Edo have supposedly postponed the evening after friends advised the couple to choose a more low-key location where they could avoid any external disturbances or potential backlash against her father.

Prince Andrew – who was recently interviewed on BBC Newsnight – has been at the centre of a swath of criticism for his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As well as his ongoing relationship with Epstein, the prince was also accused of having sex with a 17-year-old Virginia Roberts (now, Virginia Giuffre) back in 2001. Despite denying any sexual contact with Virginia Giuffre, he has nonetheless admitted that he has ‘let the side down.’

The event, which was due to take place in central London’s prestigious Chiltern Firehouse, is now being relocated to somewhere a little more understated. As the Daily Mail reported, the couple soon realised that their choice of location ‘was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through.’

Despite receiving public support from his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, both Beatrice and Eugenie have chosen to remain silent.

It is understood that celebrations for the engagement will be kept on hold until the situation cools down.