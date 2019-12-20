Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just had the most star-studded engagement party of all time

Even Robert De Niro was in attendance.

Princess Beatrice celebrated her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this week, hosting a party at Chiltern Firehouse.

Beatrice and Edoardo were supposed to celebrate their upcoming nuptials earlier this year, but following the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, the party was delayed.

Prince Andrew made news last month as he finally addressed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide earlier this year.

Epstein, whose name Prince Andrew has been linked to, was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls (some as young as 14) and in an attempt to address the allegations, Prince Andrew did a royal first, engaging in a one-hour ‘car crash’ interview about Epstein with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, aired from Buckingham Palace. As a result, he was forced to step down from royal duties and his Buckingham Palace office.

After being forced to delay their engagement party due to the controversy, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated with friends yesterday.

Prince Andrew was seemingly not in attendance at the star-studded Chiltern Firehouse bash, but there were many-a famous face present.

James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wesley were spotted in attendance, as was Ayda Field, Ellie Goulding and even Robert De Niro. Yes. really.

And while few royal faces were spotted, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie was reported to be in attendance, as were Kate Middleton’s siblings, Pippa Middleton and her husband James and James Middleton and fiancee Alizee.

Details of the upcoming royal wedding are set to be announced in January.

Congratulations again to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.