Meghan Markle made an incredible gesture after her personal success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles, dissolved their Sussex Royal brand and relocated across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently observing the quarantine as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

It wasn’t the pricey property, their A-list neighbours or the recent security issues that made the most news last week. Instead, it was the couple’s charity work, with Meghan making an incredible donation recently.

Following the success from the Together cookbook, made by the Hubb Community Kitchen with Meghan’s help, HELLO! confirms that some of the proceeds went towards a recent charitable donation.

Meghan donated some of the proceeds to Migrateful, a London-based charity project that sets up online cookery classes by migrant chefs.

‘We’re so excited to share that we have received a donation of £8000 from The Royal Foundation on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!’, the charity tweeted, sharing the news. ‘We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission.’

