Vogue Williams opens up about third pregnancy and the ‘juggling act’ that is parenthood

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's due to give birth this Spring

Vogue Williams is expecting her third child with husband Spencer Matthews.

The couple have son Theodore and daughter Gigi, and will be expecting their second son this spring.

Though the 36-year-old presenter loves motherhood, she has admitted it is “not without its challenges”, and is a “constant juggling act”.

She said: “Being a parent is a whirlwind and constant juggling act – but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Video you may like:

“Every pregnancy is different and the third time around for me has been an amazing experience, but not without its challenges.”

Vogue has one very busy schedule, as she splits her time as a parent with numerous presenting gigs – as she co-hosts two podcasts Spencer & Vogue, and My Therapist Ghosted Me with comedian Joanne McNally – as well as being a businesswoman creating must-have fake tan products fo her Bare by Vogue range – as well as many other projects.

More recently she has modelled in Spencer’s non-alcoholic spirit brand CleanCo’s latest advert, which was shot by renowned British photographer Rankin.

Vogue has insisted prioritising her physical and mental health is paramount for her to manage her many projects.

She continued: “Staying in peak physical and mental health has never been more important to me as I’ve navigated a hectic and rewarding work schedule, plus a busy family life.”

While the expectant mother has steered clear of alcohol during her pregnancy, she does like to unwind after a long day with a non alcoholic G&T from Spencer’s own brand.

She went on: “I’ve never been a big drinker and have obviously given up full-strength spirits during my pregnancy.

“So, unwinding after a long day with a non-alcoholic Clean G&T is the perfect way for me to relax as we countdown to baby No 3.”

Spencer launched his business in 2019, and the CEO and founder has insisted the brand was inspired by parents with busy schedules, like Vogue, in mind.

The 33-year-old mogul said: “Day in day out, parents keep the show on the road … from being chefs to chauffeurs, home nurses to human alarm clocks – they go above and beyond. When you add in the extra pressure of being pregnant too, is pretty incredible.

“Relentlessly upbeat whatever life throws at her, Vogue embodies the ultimate alcohol-free spirit. People like her are the reason we create great tasting booze-free choices for those that spin lots of plates.”