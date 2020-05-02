Victoria Beckham has reversed her decision to furlough staff

Here’s everything you need to know…

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, and with the UK on lockdown, non essential workers are being told to stay home.

Companies across the country are being forced to furlough staff, with some facing backlash for the decision.

Victoria Beckham made news last month when she made the difficult decision to furlough 30 of her 120 staff, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, something that prompted a lot of criticism.

In fact, Victoria is said to have had ‘the worst week’.

This week however, VB reversed her decision and withdrew her application to the government scheme, explaining that the team’s welfare ‘means everything to [her]’.

‘We will not now be drawing on the government furlough scheme,’ Victoria Beckham reportedly told the Guardian of the change of heart. ‘At the beginning of the lockdown the shareholders agreed with senior management to furlough a small proportion of staff. At that point we didn’t know how long the lockdown might last or its likely impact on the business. The welfare of my team and our business means everything to me.’

A spokesperson reportedly went on to add that the company ‘made decisions as best [they] could to try and protect [their] staff’.

‘We’ve now reconsidered and we accept there’s a better way forward for our business,’ the spokesperson continued. ‘These are tough times and tough decisions and we don’t always get it right – all we can say is we are trying to protect our business and our staff.’