Victoria Beckham has had the ‘worst week’ following backlash for furloughing staff

Victoria Beckham has reportedly furloughed 25 employees who work for her fashion label in a bid to protect the business during the coronavirus crisis.

Currently the government scheme, introduced as a result of the outbreak, will be using taxpayers money to pay employees who have been furloughed, offering up 80% of their monthly salary up to £2,500 while they are not working.

Victoria is said to have offered her staff ‘enhanced packages’ and has ‘forgone her own salary’ to keep her brand afloat. She also said that 20% of profits will be donated to food banks during the pandemic.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are working hard to ensure our much-valued VB team are protected by keeping our business healthy. Having carefully assessed all our options, we made the decision to furlough a proportion of staff on an enhanced package.’

However, she instantly faced backlash from people who believe the former Spice Girl should use her own money to fund staff who have been temporarily let go.

The criticism has reportedly upset Victoria, who has told a friend that she had the ‘worst week’ and feels that she is being treated unfairly.

The Sun reports that Victoria told a close friend that ‘she thinks it’s unfair and had no idea the backlash would be this bad.’

The insider added: ‘She’s really upset and doesn’t think it’s fair she’s getting slammed for something a lot of companies and businesses are doing.’

According to the paper, her flagship store in Hong Kong faces closure and they report that Victoria Beckham Limited has not made a profit since it launched in 2008.