Victoria Beckham has just announced some extremely exciting news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

‘Let’s be kind to one another. Today and every day.’

Victoria Beckham is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her enviable family life with the rest of the Beckhams to her LFW shows and her dreamy skincare line, she never fails to make viral news.

Basically – she is career and motherhood goals to the max.

It was her fashion company that made news this week however, with VB announcing the exciting news that her Dover Street store was reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown.

‘So excited to reopen 36 Dover Street today with our beautiful Pride windows (and social distancing measures in place),’ VB posted to Instagram alongside a rainbow emoji.

The photo accompanying the caption shows off a brand new window display especially for Pride month, a rainbow tinted window alongside a quote from Victoria Beckham herself:

‘Let’s be kind to one another. Today and every day.’

And with almost 200,000 likes, it certainly seems to have gone down well.

‘First place I’m going on Tuesday,’ posted one user. Another wrote: ‘Thank you for being an extraordinary woman / business owner by setting this beautiful example and making the people in our community feel accepted and welcome!’

This comes after Victoria released a new tee to mark Pride month, featuring a rainbow coloured George Michael reference, retailing at £95.

‘I’ve always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their continued message of positive change and inclusivity,’ VB posted to Instagram earlier this week. ‘My Pride t-shirt this year features the name of @georgemofficial’s iconic 1990 album, released exactly 30 years ago and used with the blessing of his estate. He was a true icon and the album, his music, and this t-shirt are reminders to always be kind and listen to one another – something I wholeheartedly believe in and a message I live by every day.’

Victoria Beckham’s Dover Street store is open from now.