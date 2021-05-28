Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last year, thanks to lockdown, Pride events were, by and large, post-phoned or moved online.

But this year, with lockdown restrictions easing and a provisional June 21st ‘freedom day’ date in the diary, it looks like there are plenty of in-real-life events going ahead.

A little background for you: Pride month takes place in June every year to coincide with the Stonewall Riots of 1969. Historically, the Pride movement was built on a core foundation of us standing up for one another. And as LGBT+ people, especially those from marginalised communities, continue to come under attack from many sides, this allyship is as important now as it has ever been.

While there will be more IRL fun than last year, celebrations will still look a tad different for 2021. Due to the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19, organisers are asking for social distancing to be maintained, where possible, and for those who want to celebrate at home, to do just that. Some of the celebrations will be held later in the year, too, as organisers try to ensure the events can actually happen.

However you choose to celebrate, Pride month will be marching on throughout the month of June sharing the empowering Pride message and offering a positive opportunity to celebrate. Love is love.

Pride events 2021: Is your city celebrating this summer?

According to the pros at Pride Events, the largest Pride events this summer are taking place on the following dates in the below locations:

Salisbury Pride – May 29th

Grampian Pride – May 29th

Durham Pride – May 30th

Blackpool Pride – June 5th

York Pride – June 5th

Bradford Pride – June 5th

Exmouth Pride – June 19th

Silloth Pride – June 19th

Harrogate Pride – June 20th

Bournemouth Pride – July 9 to 10th

Bristol Pride – July 10th

Newcastle Pride – July 23rd to 25th

Manchester Pride – August 28th

7 pride events to *book now*

1. “Wear your Colour with Pride” Online Open Mic Night

On June 5th, Pride organisations in Bradford will come together for an open mic night online. Between 7pm and 9pm, there will be a live-streamed event featuring musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, poems and plays.

Bradford Pride said: “We are showing our solidarity and support to those members of our community and amplifying their voices through the mediums of Live Art and performance”

FYI, this event is free to register, so grab your tickets now and tune in on June 5th.

See Wear your colour with pride for more details

2. Tune in to important conversations at Bi-Fi Festival

Bi Pride UK – the charity celebrating attraction beyond gender – is holding their second virtual Bi Pride event, Bi-Fi Festival, on June 19th.

Taking place from 5 to 9pm, the virtual extravaganza will be live streamed on Twitch. Tune in for discussions around mental health in lockdown, how to be creative from home and what it means to be bi and BAME.

The line-up is backed with drag queens, comedians and spoken word artists, with other activists and performers to be announced closer to the date. Bi-Fi Festival – a leader in creating safe spaces for all who identify under the bisexual umbrella – are concluding the online party with a live DJ set.

See biprideuk.org for more details

3. Sign up to speed dating

Speed dating events company Original Dating has joined forces with Pride in London to host a number of virtual dating events for the LGBT+ community during Pride Month.

Throughout June, you can join in-person or virtual dates where you’ll be greeted by a host and then taken to your ‘date room’. Enjoy a number of four-minute-long speed dates. Exciting!

See Original Dating for more details

4. March at Pride In London

Pride in London – the largest annual LGBT pride festival and parade – is to be held this September, and guess what… this year they want you to participate.

As the Pride parade was cancelled last year, the organisers of this event want to go bigger and better than before. So they’re inviting you to wear your most colourful outfits (and masks) and dance through the streets of London to celebrate the cause.

Pride in London will be sharing real stories and experiences from the LGBT+ communities across their social media platforms in the months leading up to the big day to show the world the LGBT+ community is together and stronger than ever before. Tune in.

See prideinlondon.org for more details

5. Me Dear? Gay Dear? Absolutely Dear! – Walking Tour

Sadly this February, LGBT+ history month was in lockdown, but fear not – there’s a hilarious walking tour with your name on it just waiting to make up for it.

Guaranteed to leave you in stitches but also educate you on Pride history, this event is set to take place on July 17th from 6 to 8pm.

Educate yourself while taking in the sights of London and enjoy celebrity company as a surprise guest joins to guide you through the West End of London. Not one to miss.

Get your tickets here

6. Drag Fest

On the 14th August you better lip-sync for your life, as Drag Fest is back. Enjoy appearances from Todrik Hall, The Kingdolls and many other Ru-Paul Drag Race Queens. In a word: yasssss.

Expect live performances, comedy shows, meet and greets, and more. Condragulations: this one’s a good’un.

Grab your tickets now

7. Laughter Yoga for Oxford Pride

Keen to swap your marching steps for a stretch and a giggle? Yep, you read that right… Everybody Laugh Together company is supporting Oxford Pride this year by hosting what they promise will be a funny and relaxing LGBT+ Yoga session.

Scheduled for June 1st at 6:30pm and taking place over Zoom, this one’s a great op for you to celebrate if you’d rather do it from the comfort of your own home.

The organisers say: “We all know how good laughter feels, right? It’s good for our health, both physically and mentally. It’s also a lot easier to do with others and amazing for connecting us fellow humans, so let’s do it together! Let’s wake up our bodies and spirits with a good old laugh.”

Click here for more details