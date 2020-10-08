Victoria Beckham is reportedly urging Meghan Markle to show the public the real her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has faced a huge wave of online hate since joining the royal family.

From the moment the former Suits actress was rumoured to be dating Prince Harry, she was hounded by the press and public alike, with Harry forced to release an unprecedented statement asking for her privacy.

Since becoming a royal family member it only got worse. The run-up to the couple’s wedding was overshadowed by Thomas Markle drama and cruel reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry, pitting the royal sisters-in-law against each other.

She was body shamed throughout her pregnancy, mum shamed after the birth and finally pushed to the point where she and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal family roles and relocated to California.

Since the big move, Meghan has been followed by more abuse, with people accusing her of upsetting the royal family.

Thankfully, Meghan has a strong network of friends around her, with one pal Victoria Beckham reportedly giving the Duchess advice for appealing to the public.

According to sources via Closer, Victoria has advised Meghan to show the public the real ‘her’, something that VB has always benefitted from.

‘She’s urged Meghan to shut down the critics and prove her authenticity by showing the side only her loved ones get to see and to reveal the real her,’ the sources reportedly explained.

‘She’s also told people it could make people think twice about attacking her and tug on their heartstrings by showing the public how deeply the backlash affects her and Harry on an emotional level.’

The source continued: ‘Vic and David know how different it is to move to a new country and all the uncertainties and anxieties that Harry will no doubt be facing, so that’s something they’ve bonded over too.’

Meghan, we think you’re great.