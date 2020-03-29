Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share health update after coronavirus diagnosis

The pair were diagnosed with the virus earlier this month

If there’s one thing the current situation has proven it’s that COVID-19 does not discriminate.

Earlier this week, heir to the throne Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms, and is now self isolating at Balmoral Castle.

And in parliament, health minister Nadine Dorries (now recovered), health secretary Matt Hancock and prime minister Boris Johnson have all also tested positive.

Two of the first famous faces to contract the illness were Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, both of whom tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

The pair spent a week in a hospital in Australia, where Hanks had been shooting a movie, and were released about a week ago.

However it looks as though the pair are now completely recovered from the illness, and are safely back home in LA. Hooray!

Taking to Twitter, Hanks wrote: ‘Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing.

‘Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx’.

We’re so pleased to hear that the pair have made a good recovery from the virus.

Here’s to all of us staying home and saving lives.